The Vivant’s Top 10: Luxury Garages In Vogue and Traveling Solo In India

Leah Bourne
4033553359 672e542962 o The Vivants Top 10: Luxury Garages In Vogue and Traveling Solo In IndiaThe Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Beyonce to wear custom DSquared2 on Mrs.Carter tour. [StyleCaster]
Traveling solo in India. [Business Insider]
Northern Rhone wines at good prices. [The New York Times]
From garage to luxury garage. [The Wall Street Journal]
The Hotel de Crillon has morphed into a shoppers paradise. [The Economic Times]
Keith Haring at the Paris Museum of Modern Art. [The Wall Street Journal]
Bernard Arnault decided not to become Belgian. [Fox News]
Christine Quinn addresses the fashion set. [Style.com]
The genius of Holiday magazine. [Vanity Fair]
Keith McNally takes on the London food scene . [Eater]

