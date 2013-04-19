The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
The luxury baby market is back. [Bloomberg Businessweek]
The new luxury car buyer in China. [CNBC]
Amazing pools at new hotels. [Conde Nast Traveler]
Jet sales set to surge. [Bloomberg]
Inside the life of Serena Bass, society caterer. [The New York Times]
Tast testing Chipotle margaritas. [Esquire]
UNIQLO set to collaborate with SUNO. [StyleCaster]
Four Seasons seeks new boss and new growth strategy. [The Economist]
Rolls-Royce to open its largest dealership in China. [Luxuo]
Thomas Keller talks expansion. [Eater]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Luxury Baby Market On the Rise and Amazing Pools Around the World
