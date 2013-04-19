The Vivant’s Top 10: Luxury Baby Market On the Rise and Amazing Pools Around the World

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.

The luxury baby market is back. [Bloomberg Businessweek]

The new luxury car buyer in China. [CNBC]

Amazing pools at new hotels. [Conde Nast Traveler]

Jet sales set to surge. [Bloomberg]

Inside the life of Serena Bass, society caterer. [The New York Times]

Tast testing Chipotle margaritas. [Esquire]

UNIQLO set to collaborate with SUNO. [StyleCaster]

Four Seasons seeks new boss and new growth strategy. [The Economist]

Rolls-Royce to open its largest dealership in China. [Luxuo]

Thomas Keller talks expansion. [Eater]