StyleCaster
Share

The Vivant’s Top 10: Luxury Baby Market On the Rise and Amazing Pools Around the World

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Vivant’s Top 10: Luxury Baby Market On the Rise and Amazing Pools Around the World

Leah Bourne
by

20121108_US_CA_UK_EU_CN_DE_IT_FR_CFThe Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
The luxury baby market is back. [Bloomberg Businessweek]
The new luxury car buyer in China. [CNBC]
Amazing pools at new hotels. [Conde Nast Traveler]
Jet sales set to surge. [Bloomberg]
Inside the life of Serena Bass, society caterer. [The New York Times]
Tast testing Chipotle margaritas. [Esquire]
UNIQLO set to collaborate with SUNO. [StyleCaster]
Four Seasons seeks new boss and new growth strategy. [The Economist]
Rolls-Royce to open its largest dealership in China. [Luxuo]
Thomas Keller talks expansion. [Eater]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share