StyleCaster
Share

The Vivant’s Top 10: Louis Vuitton’s CEO Steps Down After a Month and Couture Arrives in Singapore

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Vivant’s Top 10: Louis Vuitton’s CEO Steps Down After a Month and Couture Arrives in Singapore

Leah Bourne
by

18iht-fsingapore18-pic1-articleLargeThe Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Victoria Beckham launches e-commerce. [Stylecaster News]
Consignment shopping on the web. [The New York Times]
Say no to the dress. [The Wall Street Journal]
Singapore welcomes couture. [The New York Times]
Sleep has a surprising impact on hunger. [The Wall Street Journal]
China’s appetite for luxury watches remains strong. [Forbes.com]
Wine auctions drop 19 percent. [Bloomberg]
Kevin Bacon, made out of bacon (seriously). [Laughing Squid]
CEO of Louis Vuitton steps down after a month. [Fashionista]
PPR looking to invest in a new luxury property. What could it be? [Reuters]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share