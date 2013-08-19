The Vivant’s Top 10: Lobster By the Numbers and Trying to Make Google Glasses Fashionable

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
See Chanel’s new ad campaign. [StyleCaster]
Trying to make Google glasses fashionable. [The New York Times]
Feel good fashion is the new black. [The Wall Street Journal]
Should coffee house culture be protected? [The Atlantic]
The cheap wine report. [Hairpin]
L.A. trophy homes. [Bloomberg]
36-hours in Monaco. [The New York Times]
This luxury home in Detroit is selling for less than some luxury cars. [Curbed]
Lobster by the numbers. [New Yorker]
Should restaurant critics get expense accounts? [Eater]
