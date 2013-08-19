StyleCaster
Share

The Vivant’s Top 10: Lobster By the Numbers and Trying to Make Google Glasses Fashionable

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Vivant’s Top 10: Lobster By the Numbers and Trying to Make Google Glasses Fashionable

Leah Bourne
by

Lobster-1-960x683The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
See Chanel’s new ad campaign. [StyleCaster]
Trying to make Google glasses fashionable. [The New York Times]
Feel good fashion is the new black. [The Wall Street Journal]
Should coffee house culture be protected? [The Atlantic]
The cheap wine report. [Hairpin]
L.A. trophy homes. [Bloomberg]
36-hours in Monaco. [The New York Times]
This luxury home in Detroit is selling for less than some luxury cars. [Curbed]
Lobster by the numbers. [New Yorker]
Should restaurant critics get expense accounts? [Eater]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share