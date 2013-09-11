The Vivant’s Top 10: Kristen Stewart Paid $500,000 To Hangout and the Perfect Martini Formula

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.

Why some designers don’t want celebrities at their fashion shows. [StyleCaster]

The reviews are in for Armani’s first restaurant. [The New York Times]

Unexpected details from Jonathan Adler’s quirky home. [Curbed]

Have more fun in these themed hotel suites. [Bloomberg]

A prince pays Kristen Stewart $500,000…to hangout? [Vulture]

An exact formula for the perfect martini. [Grub Street]

Neiman Marcus sold for $6 billion. [WWD]

Get a first look at the designs for Trump’s newest luxury hotel in D.C. [New York Post]

A new art exhibit found on a moving train. [The Daily Beast]

Exactly how much do these celebrity vacations cost? [Huffington Post]