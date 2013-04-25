StyleCaster
Share

The Vivant’s Top 10: Kate Middleton Goes Crib Shopping and PPR Acquires Pomellato

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Vivant’s Top 10: Kate Middleton Goes Crib Shopping and PPR Acquires Pomellato

Leah Bourne
by

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Who is the world’s most beautiful woman? [StyleCaster]
Kate Middleton goes crib shopping. [Vanity Fair]
PPR acquires jewelry brand Pomellato. [Luxuo]
The dress that doesn’t quit. [The Wall Street Journal]
Managing a Queen’s $2 billion legacy. [The New York Times]
Leonardo DiCaprio’s privacy shield. [Vanity Fair]
The dirty secret of pricing luxury goods in China. [The Wall Street Journal]
Art gallery or gambling ring? [The New York Post]
50 New York buildings that no longer exist. [Business Insider]
Everything you need to know about Fabien Baron. [Business of Fashion]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share