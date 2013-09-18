The Vivant’s Top 10: Now You Can Buy JFK’s Scotch and Frank Bruni’s Ode to Being a Restaurant Regular

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
You won’t believe how much Kendall and Kylie Jenner made for endorsing nail polish. [StyleCaster]
J.Crew CEO Mickey Drexler has joined the board of Warby Parker. [StyleCaster]
The new Saturday Night Live cast parties together for the first time. [Vanity Fair]
Now you can buy the President’s scotch. [Town & Country]
Starbucks requests customers not carry guns. [Eater]
Frank Bruni’s ode to being a restaurant regular. [The New York Times]
Egypt wants cheaper bread. [The Wall Street Journal]
Inside the head of PR for Michael Kors’ Upper East Side home. [Elle Decor]
Net-a-Porter’s elite new app. [Style.com]
Five illustrators share their chic desk spaces. [Vogue]
