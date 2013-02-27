The Vivant’s Top 10: Jewel Brands Rely On Social Media Stars and the New Power Suit

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.

Jewel brands are turning to stars with big social media followings (like Fabergé and Olivia Palermo). [The FT]

How to make the perfect bowl of pasta. [Esquire]

The new power suit. [GQ]

10 vintage menus. [The Smithsonian]

The hottest table in France. [The Wall Street Journal]

In-n-Out has no plans to speed up expansion. [Eater]

Inside Miss Ko. [Eater]

Making soda at home. [The New York Times]

Wealthy Chinese shift luxury buying overseas. [CNBC]

Tilda Swinton starring in a new Chanel ad campaign. [StyleCaster]