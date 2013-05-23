The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Are collared greens the new kale? [Details]
Interior designer Jeremiah Brent on his favorite piece of furniture. [StyleCaster]
Summer’s best suits. [GQ]
Beach hair is riding the wave. [The New York Times]
Luxury shoppers buying in color (literally). [Economic Times]
An unlikely location for luxury. [The New York Times]
Every Hermès scarf has a story. [The Wall Street Journal]
Meet the women of Fifth Avenue. [Business Insider]
David Karp is toast of the Webby’s. [NY Post]
$190 million farm in Greenwich up for sale. [US News]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Interior Designer Jeremiah Brent’s Favorite Piece of Furniture and Luxury Shoppers Buying Color
The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Promoted Stories