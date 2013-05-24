The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Lane Crawford is betting that luxury is still in fashion in China. [The FT]
“The Bling Ring” costume designer on Paris Hilton’s shoe closet. [StyleCaster]
2013 Monaco Grand Prix preview. [NBC Sports]
The $116,000 computer (seriously). [The New York Times]
Someone is paying $4 million to go to space with Leonardo DiCaprio. [The New York Post]
Anna Piaggi’s costume drama. [The Wall Street Journal]
How to master the grill. [Esquire]
This year’s Chelsea flower shoe includes gnomes. [Yahoo!]
Cocktail prices are reaching new heights. [Washington City Paper]
What I learned from my waitress. [Inc. Magazine]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Inside the Monaco Grand Prix and the $116,000 Computer
