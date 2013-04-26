The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
12 street style stars in Chanel. [StyleCaster]
Inside the secret world of celebrity discounts. [Entertainment Weekly]
36 hours in Argentina. [The New York Times]
Inside Rick Owens’ Paris home. [The Wall Street Journal]
Inside the world of a celebrity wedding planner. [The Cut]
The best brewmaster in the world. [Vanity Fair]
Senator proposes ban on Seersucker suits. [Esquire]
The best restaurant in America. [Business Insider]
Luxury buyers are diehard mobile users. [Luxury Daily]
Porsche to premiere first hybrid. [Art Info]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Inside Rick Owens’ Paris Apartment and the Secret World of Celebrity Discounts
