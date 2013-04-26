StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: Inside Rick Owens’ Paris Apartment and the Secret World of Celebrity Discounts

Leah Bourne
by

The Vivant's top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
12 street style stars in Chanel. [StyleCaster]
Inside the secret world of celebrity discounts. [Entertainment Weekly]
36 hours in Argentina. [The New York Times]
Inside Rick Owens’ Paris home. [The Wall Street Journal]
Inside the world of a celebrity wedding planner. [The Cut]
The best brewmaster in the world. [Vanity Fair]
Senator proposes ban on Seersucker suits. [Esquire]
The best restaurant in America. [Business Insider]
Luxury buyers are diehard mobile users. [Luxury Daily]
Porsche to premiere first hybrid. [Art Info]

