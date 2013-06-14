StyleCaster
The Vivant's Top 10: Inside Paris Hilton's Home and Wake Up Your Bedroom

The Vivant's Top 10: Inside Paris Hilton's Home and Wake Up Your Bedroom

Leah Bourne
elle 01 july paris hilton 0713 lgn1 The Vivants Top 10: Inside Paris Hiltons Home and Wake Up Your BedroomThe Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Inside Paris Hilton’s home. [StyleCaster]
Coach moves to sell shoes. [Bloomberg Businessweek]
20 most popular cities for tourists. [Business Insider]
How to be the belle of the beach. [Wall Street Journal]
The return of the 90s dance club. [New York Times]
Everything you need to know about Diane von Furstenberg’s private chef. [The New Potato]
Wine and cocktails have a lot in common. [Eater]
Egypt to auction luxury gifts received by officials. [Reuters]
Wake up your bedroom. [GQ]
The perfect Madrid home. [Habitually Chic]

