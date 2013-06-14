The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Inside Paris Hilton’s home. [StyleCaster]
Coach moves to sell shoes. [Bloomberg Businessweek]
20 most popular cities for tourists. [Business Insider]
How to be the belle of the beach. [Wall Street Journal]
The return of the 90s dance club. [New York Times]
Everything you need to know about Diane von Furstenberg’s private chef. [The New Potato]
Wine and cocktails have a lot in common. [Eater]
Egypt to auction luxury gifts received by officials. [Reuters]
Wake up your bedroom. [GQ]
The perfect Madrid home. [Habitually Chic]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Inside Paris Hilton’s Home and Wake Up Your Bedroom
