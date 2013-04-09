The Vivant’s Top 10: Inside Mad Men’s Costume Designer’s Closet and Alain Ducasse’s Latest Move

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
A beginner’s guide to buying vintage clothing. [StyleCaster]
Developers shunning luxury hotels. [Bloomberg]
The best gourmet airline food. [Stuff.co.nz]
Alain Ducasse launches “Quality Restaurant” label in France. [Eater]
Why divas don’t need to make an apology. [The Wall Street Journal]
Top 10 luxury branding efforts. [Luxury Daily]
Patek Philippe clock set with diamonds and rubies sells for millions. [Born Rich]
Inside Mad Men costume designer Janie Bryant’s drool worthy home. [Elle Decor]
The many stripes of pattern power. [The New York Times]
Bottega Veneta’s profits booming. [Vogue.co.uk]