The Vivant’s Top 10: Inside Mad Men’s Costume Designer’s Closet and Alain Ducasse’s Latest Move

Leah Bourne
by

janie b The Vivants Top 10: Inside Mad Mens Costume Designers Closet and Alain Ducasses Latest MoveThe Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.

A beginner’s guide to buying vintage clothing. [StyleCaster]

Developers shunning luxury hotels. [Bloomberg]
The best gourmet airline food. [Stuff.co.nz]
Alain Ducasse launches “Quality Restaurant” label in France. [Eater]
Why divas don’t need to make an apology. [The Wall Street Journal]

Top 10 luxury branding efforts. [Luxury Daily]

Patek Philippe clock set with diamonds and rubies sells for millions. [Born Rich]

Inside Mad Men costume designer Janie Bryant’s drool worthy home. [Elle Decor]
The many stripes of pattern power. [The New York Times]
Bottega Veneta’s profits booming. [Vogue.co.uk]

