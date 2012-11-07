The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Rick Bayless talks about the evolution of Mexican cuisine. [Eater]
How to mess with foie gras. [Eater]
Marni to release its first fragrance. [Luxuo]
James Bond super yacht sells for $14.2 million. [Born Rich]
Skinny Christmas trees in Vogue. [The Wall Street Journal]
Why do we cook stuffing once a year? [The Wall Street Journal]
Inside Lauren Conrad’s ultra chic LA office. [Stylecaster News]
Fisker says $30 million in luxury cars destroyed by Sandy. [Chicago Tribune]
Should you be drinking vintage vodka? [Esquire]
Burberry’s profits decline 27.5 percent. [The Cut]
Maison Kitsune’s 10th anniversary collection. [GQ]
The Vivant's Top 10: Inside Lauren Conrad's LA Office and How to Cook Foie Gras
