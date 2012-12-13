StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: Inside the Hobbit’s Green Dragon Inn and the Perfect Christmas Trees for Apartments

What's hot
Leah Bourne
by

Hobbit-hole-Hobbiton-film-set-New-ZealandThe Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Inside the Green Hobbit Inn in New Zealand. [Eater]
Better art after Art Basel. [The New York Times]
Most recognized designers of 2012. [Stylecaster News]
The new black and white. [The Wall Street Journal]
PPR on the hunt for luxury reinforcements. [The FT]
Favorite Christmas trees for apartment dwellers. [Remodelista]
What a modern corkscrew looks like. [The New York Times]
What made in Seattle looks like. [A Continuous Lean]
Mercedes sees record sales. [Chicago Tribune]
The year in music. [GQ]

