The Vivant’s Top 10: Inside the Clintons Hamptons Home and the World’s Most Luxurious Airport Lounges

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
8 ways to spruce up your style. [StyleCaster]
How to appraise a masterpiece. [Artspace]
House hunting on Lake Como. [The New York Times]
Get the details on David Beckham’s new London Restaurant. [Daily Mail]
A wine tasting in the Hamptons for $3,250. [Bloomberg]
Jean-Michel Basquiat and Madonna lived here—now you can too. [Gothamist]
Jewelry inspired by Dutch master works. [T Magazine]
The world’s most luxurious airport lounges. [Bloomberg]
Bravo announces its final contestants for Top Chef. [Eater]
Inside the Hamptons home the Clintons rented for $200K [Curbed]
