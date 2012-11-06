The Vivant’s Top 10: Inside Brand Ivanka Trump and the Mood of Mitt Romney’s Hair

The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
What mood is Mitt Romney’s hair in today? [GQ]
Five presidential fleeces you can buy online. [Esquire]
Inside the Ivanka Trump brand. [The Wall Street Journal]
Behind the Balenciaga split. [The New York Times]
Eric Ripert on the relevance of the food critic. [Dallas Observer]
BMW starts to feel the luxury slowdown. [Reuters]
LA hotel offering luxury voting experience. [ABC News]
Brad Pitt launches upscale furniture collection. [Born Rich]
Why the dangling crane could be good marketing for New York City luxury building One57. [Business Insider]
Alain Ducasse’s 25th anniversary for Louis XV shaping up to the most awesome event, ever. [Eater]
