The Vivant’s Top 10: The House that Twitter Built and How to Spot Fake Wine

Caroline McCloskey
Screen Shot 2013-08-29 at 1.28.01 PMThe Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
21 designer items to fantasize about this fall. [StyleCaster]
Tour the house that Twitter bought. [CasaSugar]
Finally the perfect grilled cheese formula unveiled by scientists. [Huffington Post]
Inside a Parisian “it” girl’s Italian vacation. [W Magazine]
Wine consultant reveals how to spot a fake. [The Wall Street Journal]
For sale: a $200k triceratops skull and more “Out of the Ordinary” objects at Christie’s. [Art Info]
5 things you didn’t know about Yves Saint Laurent. [Matchbook]
7 outrageous American castles. [CNN]
A new Waldorf Astoria opens in the United Arab Emirates. [The New York Times]
The world’s top-earning tennis players. [Forbes]

