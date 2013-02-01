The Vivant’s Top 10: History of Vanity Fair Oscar Party and How to Sell a $45,000 Jacket

The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
The new celebrity artist du jour. [The Wall Street Journal]
February cheat sheet—what movies, music and TV shows to be on the look out for. [Stylecaster News]
How to sell a $45K jacket. [Racked]
Drinking wine through time. [The New York Times]
36 hours in Austria. [The New York Times]
Everything you ever wanted to know about mink eyelashes. [Racked]
The Super Bowl ads you don’t want to miss. [Forbes.com]
Luxury hotels that look out over slums. [Huffington Post]
History of the Vanity Fair Oscar party. [Vanity Fair]
What chefs will be eating during the Super Bowl. [Vanity Fair]
