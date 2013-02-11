StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: Hermès Sees Record Sales and Inside the Next Costume Institute Exhibit

Leah Bourne
hermes bag Haut a Courroie HeliumThe Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Birkin purse seeing record sales. [Bloomberg]
Sneak peak at the next Costume Institute exhibit. [StyleCaster]
What to wear for date night. [StyleCaster]
Supper clubs in vogue. [The New York Times]
Eight great sushi restaurants in Paris. [Eater]
Jet-set favorite Zuma to open in New York City. [The New York Post]
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in the market for two more houses. [The New York Post]
Wanderlust in Paris. [Remodelista]
The mimosa gets a makeover. [The Wall Street Journal]
Why chocolate makes you feel good. [The Wall Street Journal]

