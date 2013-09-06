The Vivant’s Top 10: Hermès Reinvents Its Beverly Hills Boutique and Dominique Ansel’s Magic Soufflé

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.

Angelina Jolie will receive an honorary Oscar this year. [StyleCaster]

The man behind the cronut introduces the magic soufflé. [Eater]

What wine experts really mean. [The Telegraph]

36-hours in Berlin. [The New York Times]

X-rays show the hidden tech behind luxury items. [Wired]

A sparkling market for vintage champagne. [The Wall Street Journal]

Hermès reinvents its Beverly Hills boutique. [Wallpaper]

Under $50 home picks. [Domaine Home]

The beautiful hedges of the Hamptons. [Architectural Digest]

25 types of people who take photos of their food. [Eater]