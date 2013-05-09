The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Gwyneth Paltrow never wants to go to the Met Gala again (seriously). [StyleCaster]
A woman stole $250,000 to take her boyfriend on luxury vacations. [The Daily Mail]
Italian luxury knitwear legend dies. [Global Post]
The celebrity song and wine pairing. [Esquire]
Restaurant menu psychology. [The Guardian]
The retailer designer dating game. [The Wall Street Journal]
Here’s what $5 million buys you around the world. [Business Insider]
Connecticut fascinated by Prince Harry. [The Cut]
The newest Peninsula will be in… [Hotel Chatter]
David Chang eats NASA Space Food. [Eater]
The Vivant's Top 10: Gwyneth Paltrow Hated the Met Gala and Restaurant Menu Psychology
