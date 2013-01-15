StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: Dolce & Gabbana Now Billionaires and Mercedes Targets Younger Set

Leah Bourne
Dolce_GabbanaThe Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Aston Martin celebrates 100 years. [Daily Mail]
Runway to Anna Dello Russo. [Stylecaster News]
Dolce & Gabbana officially become billionaires. [Bloomberg]
11 restaurants that should have three Michelin stars. [Eater]
Instant coffee that is supposed to ward off the flu. [Business Insider]
Chinese millionaires flocking to Europe. [Business Insider]
Find the perfect sleep position. [The Wall Street Journal]
My travel wish list. [The New York Times]
Mercedes aims younger. [Time]
What its like to be on the Bocuse d’Or team. [Serious Eats]

