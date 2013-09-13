The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Jimmy Kimmel asks people at fashion week about fake designers. [StyleCaster]
Disneyland’s super exclusive dining club about to go into expansion mode. [Eater]
Are too many chefs embroiled in controversies? [Vanity Fair]
36 hours in Buenos Aires. [The New York Times]
Gianni Agnelli, the godfather of style. [The Wall Street Journal]
Bespoke Italian tailoring from Japan. [The Wall Street Journal]
How to make the perfect buttermilk scones. [Cupcakes and Cashmere]
Nanette Lepore’s ideal food day. [The New Potato]
Luxury bunkers promise members Doomsday comfort. [New York Daily News]
Watch David Chang fry chicken. [Vogue]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Watch David Chang Fry Chicken and Disneyland’s Exclusive Dining Club Expands
