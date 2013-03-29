The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Londoners who live at work, literally. [The Wall Street Journal]
Designer to the stars. [The Wall Street Journal]
36 hours in Bangalore, India. [New York Times]
Lindsay Lohan, still jet-setting. [StyleCaster]
The only way to travel the Orient Express. [Vanity Fair]
Jon Bon Jovi sells NYC penthouse for $42 million. [Yahoo]
Hottest restaurants in Florida. [Business Insider]
Javier Bardem shuts family restaurant in Madrid. [Daily Mail]
How good is $30,000 wine? [Slate]
Daniel Craig unveils new Range Rover sport. [Luxuo]
The Vivant's Top 10: Daniel Craig Unveils New Range Rover and How Good is $30,000 Wine?
