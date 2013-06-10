StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: Counterfeit Wine and Inside the Tony Awards

Leah Bourne
by

WinesThe Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Jason Wu named Creative Director of Hugo Boss. [StyleCaster]
Swim trunks inspired by The Paris Review. [The New York Times]
Luxury goods in China, beyond the bling. [The Economist]
Food delivered via mini helicopters. [Eater]

The royal vacation in St. Tropez. [Daily Mail]

The art of the fashion investment. [The Wall Street Journal]

The definitive guide to drinking ice coffee. [The Atlantic]

A speakeasy to bar translation. [Esquire]

Who won big at the Tony awards. [The Wall Street Journal]

Fake European wine in China. [Reuters]

