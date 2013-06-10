The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Jason Wu named Creative Director of Hugo Boss. [StyleCaster]
Swim trunks inspired by The Paris Review. [The New York Times]
Luxury goods in China, beyond the bling. [The Economist]
Food delivered via mini helicopters. [Eater]
The royal vacation in St. Tropez. [Daily Mail]
The art of the fashion investment. [The Wall Street Journal]
The definitive guide to drinking ice coffee. [The Atlantic]
A speakeasy to bar translation. [Esquire]
Who won big at the Tony awards. [The Wall Street Journal]
Fake European wine in China. [Reuters]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Counterfeit Wine and Inside the Tony Awards
