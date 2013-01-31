The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Mercedes enlists Kate Upton. [Bloomberg]
Kanye West wants specially designed baby clothes. [Stylecaster News]
The escalating price of Manolo Blahniks. [Racked]
Red carpet trends from the last 15 years. [The New York Times]
What $2.5 million buys you in real estate. [The New York Times]
Timo Weiland’s style rules. [Details]
Celebrity private chef tell-all. [Eater]
All about the Shetland sweater. [GQ]
A game day party in a box. [The Wall Street Journal]
Anticipation building for “House of Cards.” [Esquire]
The Vivant's Top 10: Cost of Manolo Blahniks Rising and What $2.5 Million Buys You in Real Estate
