The Vivant’s Top 10: Can Airplane Food Go Luxe and Inside the Geneva Motor Show

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Can a Michelin chef make airplane food edible? [The Globe and Mail]
Hermès denies interest in investing in Mulberry. [The Guardian]
Inside the Geneva Motor Show. [The Guardian]
Thomas Keller on what goes with what. [Esquire]
The lunch rooms of Capitol Hill. [The New York Times]
A closer look at the Chanel runway. [The New York Times]
Celebrities in the front row of Paris fashion week. [StyleCaster]
Inspiring living rooms. [Architectural Digest]
One man’s search for ancient China. [The Wall Street Journal]
Top 10 places to invest in luxury real estate. [The Telegraph]
