The Vivant’s Top 10: Can Airplane Food Go Luxe and Inside the Geneva Motor Show

in flight dining 600x4501 The Vivants Top 10: Can Airplane Food Go Luxe and Inside the Geneva Motor ShowThe Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Can a Michelin chef make airplane food edible? [The Globe and Mail]
Hermès denies interest in investing in Mulberry. [The Guardian]
Inside the Geneva Motor Show. [The Guardian]
Thomas Keller on what goes with what. [Esquire]
The lunch rooms of Capitol Hill. [The New York Times]
A closer look at the Chanel runway. [The New York Times]
Celebrities in the front row of Paris fashion week. [StyleCaster]
Inspiring living rooms. [Architectural Digest]
One man’s search for ancient China. [The Wall Street Journal]
Top 10 places to invest in luxury real estate. [The Telegraph]

