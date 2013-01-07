StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: Bluefin Tuna Sells For Record $1.76 Million and Secrets of Banker Suits

Leah Bourne
record blue fin tuna The Vivants Top 10: Bluefin Tuna Sells For Record $1.76 Million and Secrets of Banker SuitsThe Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
“Girls” costume designer on her top looks from season 1. [Stylecaster News]
Bluefin tuna sells for a record $1.76 million in Tokyo. [Eater]
How the higher tax rates will affect luxury housing . [Forbes.com]
Missoni boss lost in flight off of Venezuela. [The New York Times]
Secrets of the banker suit. [The Wall Street Journal]
The perfect hot toddy. [The Wall Street Journal]
Jay-Z to score The Great Gatsby. [Vulture]

I tried Jackie Kennedy’s caviar diet. [The Cut]

A loft space comes to life. [Remodelista]
Made in New England factory. [A Continuous Lean]

