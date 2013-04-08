StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: Beyoncé Named Honorary Chair of Met Gala and Inside Simon Cowell’s Swanky Pad

Leah Bourne
by

Beyonce-MET-GALA-1The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Beyoncé named honorary chair of the Met Gala. [StyleCaster]
Luxury perfumed crowdsourced on Facebook. [The Cut]
Best new watches under $400. [GQ]
Detailed portraits in lattes. [Eater]
Taxes on free lunch? [The Wall Street Journal]
10 reasons NYC isn’t as great as you think it is. [Huffington Post]
Bert Stein’s photography archive. [Vanity Fair]
Why we love Mad Men. [Esquire]
The first lady of Yoga. [The New York Times]
Inside Simon Cowell’s swanky pad. [The Independent]

