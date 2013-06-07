StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: Best Summer Beach Reads and In the Kitchen With Blake Lively

Leah Bourne
top-summer-beach-reads.sw.5.beach-reads-ss01The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
See what Karl Lagerfeld looked like in 1977. [StyleCaster]
China is the new test market for luxury. [Fortune]
In the kitchen with Blake Lively. [Domaine]
Goat meat becomes trendy. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]
Charge your iPad in luxury. [The New York Times]
The Rockaways continue to be the go-to hipster beach. [The New York Times]
The world’s largest pizza. [Fox]
The worlds most valuable luxury brands. [Forbes.com]
The best beach reads. [Vanity Fair]
Artisanal popsicles popping up menus. [NRN]

