The Vivant’s Top 10: Best of Luxury Camping and Bentley Plans SUV

Millie Stapleton
Big SurThe Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
7 luxury camping spots. [Bloomberg Businessweek]
J.Crew collaborates with New York City High Line. [StyleCaster]
17 royal heirs and heiress’ that will someday rule the world. [Business Insider]
Top 10 travel mistakes and how not to make them. [NBC News]
Bentley plans SUV. [CNN]
Celebrity chefs cater for private jets. [Eater]
The best of the Christie’s Gentlemen’s luxury sale. [Forbes]
The best of fall 2013 campaigns. [Harper’s Bazaar]
11 of the best hikes in the world. [Business Insider]
Tim Allen’s vintage car collection. [GQ]

