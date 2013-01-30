The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Chanel sells out dresses (seriously). [Bloomberg]
Lindsay Lohan wears Chanel and Celine to court. [Stylecaster News]
Versace is not for sale. [The Telegraph]
All he touches turns to cashmere. [The New York Times]
Fashion brand luxury water. Would you buy? [Stylebistro.com]
The most affordable luxury cars. [Forbes.com]
Who won big at the Bocuse d’Or 2013? [Eater]
The world’s first Barbie cafe opens in Taiwan. [Eater]
Backyard farming gets fancy. [The Wall Street Journal]
Inside Mariah Carey’s closet. [Racked]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Barbie Opens First Cafe and Fashion Water
