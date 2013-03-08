The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Austin food trucks. [Eater]
Bill Brandt lands at Moma. [The New York Times]
Fall 2013 trend forecast. [StyleCaster]
Michelle Harper a woman of mystery (but with a stellar closet). [The New York Times]
Battle of the wine competitions. [The Wall Street Journal]
The $1.3 million hybrid Ferrari. [Bloomberg]
One luxury billionaire collectors cannot afford. [The Huffington Post]
Millions of luxury goods seized from Saudi Princess to help pay for her shopping bills. [The Daily Mail]
Art shopping for stars so they don’t have to. [The New York Times]
Meet the new queen of BBQ. [Garden and Gun]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Austin’s Best Food Trucks and What Billionaires Can’t Afford
