The Vivant’s Top 10: At Home With Cameron Diaz and Simon Doonan Dishes On the Fashion Industry

Leah Bourne
by

EDC100113_208The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Simon Doonan chats about his new book. [StyleCaster]
April Bloomfield does the morning show circuit. [Eater]
IRS ruling leads restaurants to rethink automatic tips. [The Wall Street Journal]
House hunting in the French Alps. [The New York Times]
Luxury’s hottest new cruise ship about to set sail. [USA TODAY]
Basics get the luxury treatment. [The Wall Street Journal]
Harlem’s most fashionable restaurant? [Remodelista]
Carine Roitfeld dishes on her upcoming documentary. [StyleCaster]
The Hunger Games inspired luxury clothing collection is happening. [Entertainment Weekly]
At home with Cameron Diaz. [Elle Decor]

