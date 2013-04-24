The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Where to sell your clothes online. [StyleCaster]
Would you buy fancy ketchup? [Eater]
Aston Martin Centenary tour begins in Europe. [Luxuo]
Is this how you really talk? [The Wall Street Journal]
Are mini meals really the way to go? [The Wall Street Journal]
The more luxurious the better when it comes to watches. [US News]
Fast fashion takes a bite out of luxury market in China. [Fashionista]
The Prada lawsuit. [New York Daily News]
45 best restaurants in America. [Business Insider]
Wireless service coming to NYC subways. [Business Insider]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Aston Martin’s Centenary Tour Begins and Would You Buy Fancy Ketchup?
