The Vivant’s Top 10: Amazing Celebrity Closets and 15 Toughest Dinner Reservations

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Angelina Jolie trades in diamond engagement ring for something more conservative for Africa trip. [The New York Post]
Hermès introduces a watch with a dance performance. [The New York Times]
New York City’s 15 toughest tables. [Eater]
10 amazing celebrity closets. [StyleCaster]
Is polyester the new luxury du jour fabric? [The Wall Street Journal]
A conversation with “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner. [The Wall Street Journal]
Shopping addiction is real. [Business Insider]
The secret world of star on star real estate sales. [The Hollywood Reporter]
DSquared2 to launch luxury children’s line. [Child Mode]
The prettiest islands in the world. [Luxuo]
