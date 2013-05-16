The Vivant’s Top 10: Harlem Shake (The Restaurant) and Why Tokyo Has More Michelin Stars Than Paris

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.

Harlem Shake the restaurant arrives. [Gothamist]

Billionaire Spanx founder pledges half of her net-worth to charity. [StyleCaster]

Sneak peak at the upcoming Roberta’s cookbook. [Eater]

Why Tokyo has more Michelin stars than Paris. [Bloomberg]

A collection of vintage cookbooks. [The Wall Street Journal]

Christie’s auction sets records. [The New York Times]

John Lennon’s Ferrari for sale. [Luxuo]

Sean Parker and his fiancé are living in the Plaza for two years. [Business Insider]

7 good signs for how America is eating. [Esquire]

Inside the 100th annual Chelsea flower show. [Remodelista]