Top 5 tips for Las Vegas luxury travel. [USA Today]
Chanel unveils massive new London store. [WWD]
Jaw dropping luxury watches. [CNet]
Brooklyn Fare to open chef’s table in Hell’s Kitchen. [DNAinfo New York]
“The Bling Ring” case revealed. [The Daily Beast]
Going through coffee withdrawal. [The Wall Street Journal]
Watch weddings virtually. [The Wall Street Journal]
The rules for dining out. [Esquire]
Chef Daniel Boulud getting married. [NY Post]
The $68,000 YSL dress. Would you buy it? [StyleCaster]
The Vivant’s Top 10: The $68,000 Saint Laurent Dress and Jaw Dropping Watches
The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
