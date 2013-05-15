The Vivant’s Top 10: Tour the Time-Life Building in the 1960s and PPR to Make Leather Goods in Serbia

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
A tour of the Time-Life building in the 1960s. [Time]
Christy Turlington heads back to Calvin Klein underwear. [StyleCaster]
The best alfresco dining in LA. [Eater]
PPR to make leather goods in Serbia. [Bloomberg]
Prince Harry is having a blast on his US tour. [Business Insider]
The return of rap’s Queen Bee. [Lifestyle Mirror]
Terry Richardson stars in new Valentino ad. [Luxuo]
Most expensive Cognac in the world. [International Business Times]
Most expensive hotels in New York City. [The Telegraph]
How to grow your own vegetable garden. [Remodelista]
