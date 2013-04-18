StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: Aristotle Onassis’ Island Sold and Camping in the Serengeti

Leah Bourne
islandaerial 2533108k The Vivants Top 10: Aristotle Onassis Island Sold and Camping in the SerengetiThe Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Camping in the Serengeti. [Remodelista]
Schiaparelli and Lacroix’s couture collaboration. [Haute Talk]
Watch a preview for Parts Unknown. [Eater]
How to not be the office tech dinosaur. [The Wall Street Journal]
The juice bar brawl. [The New York Times]
From food truck to overnight fame. [Fox]
Bravo’s Andy Cohen to host the CFDA Awards. [StyleCaster]
Obama on Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Cuba trip. [US Weekly]
A Russian Billionaire bought Aristotle Onassis’ island. [Luxuo]
How to deal with friends on a fast diet. [The Cut]

