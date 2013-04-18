The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Camping in the Serengeti. [Remodelista]
Schiaparelli and Lacroix’s couture collaboration. [Haute Talk]
Watch a preview for Parts Unknown. [Eater]
How to not be the office tech dinosaur. [The Wall Street Journal]
The juice bar brawl. [The New York Times]
From food truck to overnight fame. [Fox]
Bravo’s Andy Cohen to host the CFDA Awards. [StyleCaster]
Obama on Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Cuba trip. [US Weekly]
A Russian Billionaire bought Aristotle Onassis’ island. [Luxuo]
How to deal with friends on a fast diet. [The Cut]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Aristotle Onassis’ Island Sold and Camping in the Serengeti
