The Vivant’s Top 10: The $20,000 Coach Bag and Luxury Log Cabins

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Billy Reid designs $20,000 bag for Coach. [StyleCaster]
Luxury SUVs hitting a sales floor near you. [San Francisco Chronicle]
Lady Gaga moves into $22K per month penthouse. [New York Post]
Inside the Masterpiece London luxury fair. [Reuters]
The ultimate couture creations of the season. [The Wall Street Journal]
The luxury log cabin. [The Wall Street Journal]
The Margiela designed hotel. [Domaine Home]
Top chef served at sea. [The New York Times]
Bobby Flay’s Hamptons dream house. [Elle Decor]
The beauty of vintage bags. [Valet]
