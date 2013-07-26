The Vivant’s Top 10: Inside $200 Million Yacht Hotel and How Tech Millionaires Spend Their Vacation

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.

Six dreamy poolside retreats. [Forbes]

Inside Gibraltar’s $200 million five-star yacht hotel. [CNN]

Model Wang Xiao fronts H&M’s “Irresistible” campaign. [Elle]

The Apthorp’s new luxury apartments. [NY Daily News]

101 best places to invest your money. [NBC]

New York Fashion Week’s new home. [Vogue Uk]

New pitch for shoes that “fit like bras.” [Bloomberg]

How tech’s richest millionaires spend their vacations. [Business Insider]

3-D printing could be fashion’s next big thing. [StyleCaster]

The greatest diving adventures around the world. [The Telegraph]