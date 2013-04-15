StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: 36-Hours in Taipei and Made-In-Asia Luxury

Leah Bourne
by

Taipei, TAIWANThe Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
New York artist photoshops celebrities to look like normal people. [StyleCaster]
36 hours in Taipei. [The New York Times]
Searching for Elvis in Palm Springs. [The Wall Street Journal]
For prom night teenage girls are taking cues from the Oscars. [The New York Times]
Inside the Saint Laurent music project. [Haute Talk]
Lady Gaga gave a 24-karat wheelchair to a fan. [Heat World]
Made-in-Asia luxury challenging brands like Louis Vuitton. [Bloomberg News]
Mercedes-Benz plans smaller luxury cars. [Fox News]
Inside the Gordon Ramsay forgery scandal. [Eater]
HBO licenses Game of Thrones cookies . [Vanity Fair]

