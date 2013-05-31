The Vivant’s Top 10: Obama’s Crazy Travel Expenses and Billionaire Advice for College Graduates

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Billionaire advice for college graduates. [Forbes.com]
Who are the world’s best tippers? [Luxuo]
Forget the limo, there’s a new luxury car to get on board with. [New York Daily News]
Hot properties to stay cool in this summer. [Vogue]
At home in Russia. [The New York Times]
Career advice from the iconic supermodel Iman. [StyleCaster]
Obama’s expensive travel expenses. [Washington Examiner]
How restaurants are adopting to millennial foodies. [The Wall Street Journal]
The douchiest bars in NYC. [Eater]
The complete guide to grilling. [Valet]
