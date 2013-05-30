The Vivant’s Top 10: Multimillionaire Duped Into Buying Luxury Cars For Strangers and Diddy Unloading Real Estate



The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.

The multimillionaire duped into buying luxury cars for strangers. [NY Daily News]

The best bars of 2013 . [Esquire]

The worst flight in America. [The Wall Street Journal]

Diddy is unloading various luxury properties. [NY Post]

Aby Rosen is the life of the party. [The New York Times]

What to wear on your first date and why it matters. [StyleCaster]

Inside a tiger conservation center. [Daily Mail]

The new way to drink champagne. [The Wall Street Journal]

Introducing Gilt.com’s formal shop. [Esquire]

Expert advice on the best travel bags. [Valet]