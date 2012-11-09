The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Jamie Oliver planning on a releasing US version of his magazine “Jamie”. [Eater]
Qatari Sheik pledges most expensive watch to Sotheby’s to repay debts. [Bloomberg]
Moonens yachts unveils its largest launch to date. [Robb Report]
A mini Bilbao opens in Michigan. [The Wall Street Journal]
Rare footage of Jeanne Lanvin fittings. [The Cut]
How to find the perfect red lipstick. [Beauty High]
Luxury lodgings in top ski destinations. [The Wall Street Journal]
50 years of luxurious travel with James Bond. [Smithsonian magazine]
Karl Lagerfeld says luxury makes the world go round. [AFP]
Ritziest ice skating rinks. [Forbes.com]
Sandy makes Northeast real estate pricier. [Forbes.com]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Mini Bilbao Opens in Michigan and Rare Jeanne Lanvin Footage
The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Promoted Stories