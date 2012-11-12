The Vivant’s Top 10: Luxury Shopping Trips in Vogue and a New Way to Cook Turkey

The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Oprah is getting into the organic food business. [New York Post]
A billionaire is banned from Nobu, for life. [New York Post]
Burberry’s latest watch move. [Robb Report]
Hyper trophy auctions. [The Wall Street Journal]
The art of collecting fashion prints. [The Wall Street Journal]
Jacques Pepin reinvents the turkey. [The New York Times]
First Calvin and Hobbes comic strip ever to be offered at auction. [Born Rich]
Collecting rain in style. [Remodelista]
Celebrity approved suites for luxury seekers. [Huffington Post]
Rick Caruso pushing the limits of luxury apartments in Los Angeles. [LA Times]
Luxury shopping trips in vogue. [Reuters]
