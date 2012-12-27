The Vivant’s Top 10: Burberry’s Profit Warning and Ditch the Dress This New Year’s Eve

The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Ditch the dress this New Year’s Eve. [Stylecaster News]
Using coffee to solve the fiscal crisis. [Eater]
7-Eleven gets healthier. [The New York Times]
11 food trends that need to die in 2013. [Buzz Feed]
Four retailers that are having a do or die moment. [The Wall Street Journal]
What travelers can expect in 2013. [The Wall Street Journal]
Best luxury hotel suites of 2012. [Forbes.com]
Luxury’s new look. [CNBC]
The fragrance obsessed Sultan of Oman. [Conde Nast Traveler]
Detroit attempts to revive its luxury brands. [NPR]
