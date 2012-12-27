StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: Burberry’s Profit Warning and Ditch the Dress This New Year’s Eve

Leah Bourne
by

Rosie-Huntington-Whiteley-Mario-Testino-1The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Ditch the dress this New Year’s Eve. [Stylecaster News]
Using coffee to solve the fiscal crisis. [Eater]
7-Eleven gets healthier. [The New York Times]
11 food trends that need to die in 2013. [Buzz Feed]
Four retailers that are having a do or die moment. [The Wall Street Journal]
What travelers can expect in 2013. [The Wall Street Journal]
Best luxury hotel suites of 2012. [Forbes.com]
Luxury’s new look. [CNBC]
The fragrance obsessed Sultan of Oman. [Conde Nast Traveler]
Detroit attempts to revive its luxury brands. [NPR]

