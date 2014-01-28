Site We Love: The Vintage Twin Modernizes Old Pieces, Makes Them New

We’re endlessly fascinated by the ever-changing world of the Internet, and it seems that every week brings with it a brand-new site to be obsessed with. Since keeping track of ‘em all can be a feat of epic proportion, we’ve decided to feature “A Site To See” each week, highlighting a cool new website you’ll definitely want to bookmark. This week: just-launched reworked vintage shopping site The Vintage Twin, which re-purposes vintage pieces and makes them brand new.



What It Is:

The brainchild of actual twins Morgan and Sam Elias, The Vintage Twin is a different take on shopping vintage. While there are countless e-commerce sites out there that offer up unique vintage pieces spanning everything from cool designer finds to stunning heritage jewelry pieces, The Vintage Twin takes a different stab at the trend by reworking and re-purposing vintage items.

“We do everything from studding a sweater to adding chains to a garment,” Sam tells StyleCaster. “It can be cutting T-shirts into tank tops, or adding fringes to things.”

“We’ll find in a grandma’s closet an amazing beaded sequin ball gown from the ’80s and chop it in half and cut the bottom off to make it sexy for a girl to wear to a wedding or just to wear out,” Morgan adds. “Patterned jeans are really in right now, so we had all these lace tablecloths and we laid them over jeans and all of a sudden we had patterned denim!”

The Benefits of Reworked Vintage:

While both original vintage and reworked vintage have the added bonus of being significantly more environmentally friendly than mass-produced fast fashion, Sam and Morgan believe that reworked vintage has a strong leg up on original pieces: the added benefit of being completely one-of-a-kind.

“It’s primarily about giving people style they’re not going to get anywhere else,” Morgan says. “Fashion is about expressing individuality, but ironically, for the most part, everyone is walking around in mass-produced clothing. It’s really about bringing style back to the individual and giving them affordable pieces they can’t find anywhere else.”

“It’s really not just about the waste dumped in the rivers by factories in China, for example,” Sam adds. “But it’s also the amount of pollution that [goes into getting those goods to the stores] is a by-product of the mass manufacturing of these $9 Forever21 tops, or even the $900 Alexander McQueen top: the concept of waste in overseas mass production is the same.”



Original Designs:

In addition to reworking vintage pieces with unique embellishments and flourishes, Sam and Morgan also work with vintage scraps and turn them into completely new items: a capsule collection of original designs they’ve dubbed TVT.

“We create our own designs by cutting a skirt shorter and using leftover fabric to make a top or using items like broken necklaces to make our body chains,” Sam says.

Charity Component:

In addition to giving back to the environment by reworking already-sustainable pieces, the twins also team up with a rotating cache of charities and always offer up 10% of their proceeds back to the community. The latest organization they’ve partnered with: mental health education group Active Minds.

“We are especially excited about working with Active Minds,” Morgan says. “More and more of us have these horrendous stories about friends who died so young struggling with addiction, and they are changing the conversation about mental health. It’s just such a prevalent issue.”

Check It Out: TheVintageTwin.com